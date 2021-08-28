GUY vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

GUY vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 28 August 2021 (St Kitts). Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, and Fabian Allen will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the first game easily, and they would want to continue. King, Hetmyer, and Pooran are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Hafeez and Malik are their all-rounders. Naveen ul Haq and Romario Shephard will lead the pace bowling, whereas Imran Tahir is their ace spinner.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots would also want to get their second win on the go. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Meekeran and Cottrell, whereas Fawad Ahmed will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been helpful for bowling, with the average 1st innings T20I score being 136 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 7; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Odeon Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shephard, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Chris Gayle, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, and Mohammad Hafeez.

GUY vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Nicholas Pooran (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pooran scored 245 runs at an average of 27.22 last season, whereas he also had a century under his belt. He is a T20 prodigy and will play a big part in this game.

GUY vs SKN Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5), Chris Gayle (Price 9.5), and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, whereas Gayle is a veteran of over 14000 T20 runs. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he scored a half-century in the first game.

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 125.94. He is a T20 specialist and bats at the top-order.

GUY vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez scored 271 runs at an average of 33.87 in PSL 2021, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. He will play a huge role on these wickets.

Fabian Allen (Price 9) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen has scalped 20 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.21, whereas he is a big hitter of the ball. Bravo has scalped 17 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 6.95, whereas he can contribute with the bat too. Both of them were brilliant in the first CPL 2021 game.

GUY vs SKN Team Bowlers

Fawad Ahmed (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Ahmed scalped 15 wickets in BBL10 at an economy of 7.71, whereas the pitch here will support him.

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir scalped 15 wickets last season at an economy of 5.82, whereas Shepherd scalped six wickets at 7.31. Both of them combined for five wickets in the first game.

Match Prediction: St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Fabian Allen and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Evin Lewis and Imran Tahir

