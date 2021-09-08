GUY vs SLK Fantasy Prediction : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

GUY vs SLK Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings – 9 September 2021 (St Kitts). Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, Roston Chase, and Fad du Plessis will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Kings in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won three of their seven games in the tournament so far. Hemraj, Hetmyer, and Pooran will take care of batting, whereas Hafeez has been their ace all-rounder. Tahir is their leading spinner, whereas Shepherd will take care of pace bowling.

St Lucia Kings have won four of their six games, and they would want to continue their form. Roston Chase is in brilliant form, whereas Faf is also looking excellent lately. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, and Kesrick Williams.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting is not easy on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Odeon Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

St Lucia Kings – Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Kemo Paul, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Roston Chase, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Hafeez, Imran Tahir, and Romario Shepherd.

GUY vs SLK Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he has scored 145 runs at 29.00 in 2021. He will open the innings.

GUY vs SLK Team Batsmen

Chandrapaul Hemraj (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hemraj has scored 190 runs in the tournament, whereas he can bowl a few overs of spin.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) will be our batsman from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. He is a world-class player and has scored one century in CPL 2021

**We need to manage credits in this game. If Lucia bats first, pick Tim David, or else, pick Brandon King**

GUY vs SLK Team All-Rounders

Roston Chase (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase has scored 241 runs in the tournament at an average of 80.33, whereas he has scalped six wickets in bowling. He is in terrific form this season.

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) and Odeon Smith (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez has scored 167 runs at an average of 33.40 in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling. Smith has scalped eight wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.47, whereas he can get promoted in batting.

GUY vs SLK Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir has scalped 10 wickets this season at an economy of 6.17, whereas Shepherd has scalped 14 wickets at 6.52. Both of them are bowling beautifully this season.

Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5) and Jeavor Royal (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. Williams has scored nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.68, whereas Royal has scored six wickets at 5.63. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Roston Chase and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Romario Shepherd and Faf du Plessis

