GUY vs TKR Fantasy Prediction : Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

GUY vs TKR Fantasy Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 26 July 2021 (St Kitts). Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Mohammad Hafeez, and Imran Tahir will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Guyana Amazon Warriors lost in the semi-finals last year, and they would want to improve this season. King, Hetmyer, and Pooran are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Hafeez and Malik are their all-rounders. Naveen ul Haq and Romario Shephard will lead the pace bowling, whereas Imran Tahir is their ace spinner.

Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, are the defending champions. Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Sunil Narine and Pollard are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Udana, whereas Yasir Shah and Akeal Hosein will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been helpful for bowling, with the average 1st innings T20I score being 136 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 7; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Gudakesh Motie, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shephard, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair.

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Yasir Shah.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, and Akeal Hosein.

GUY vs TKR Team Wicket-Keeper

Nicholas Pooran (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pooran scored 245 runs at an average of 27.22 last season, whereas he also had a century under his belt. He is a T20 prodigy and will play a big part in this game.

GUY vs TKR Team Batsmen

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. Both of them are T20 veterans, and they are experienced enough to play on these tracks.

Shimron Hetmyer (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hetmyer scored 267 runs at an average of 33.37 last season, whereas he had a strike-rate of 125.94. He is a T20 specialist and bats at the top-order.

GUY vs TKR Team All-Rounders

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez scored 271 runs at an average of 33.87 in PSL 2021, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. He will play a huge role on these wickets.

Kieron Pollard (Price 10) and Sunil Narine (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Pollard scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75 last season, whereas he scalped eight wickets in bowling. Narine scalped six wickets at an economy of 4.55 last season, whereas he will open the innings. Both of them are star all-rounders.

GUY vs TKR Team Bowlers

Yasir Shah (Price 8.5) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Hosein scalped ten wickets at an economy of 5.55 last season, whereas Shah is a veteran of 106 T20 wickets. Both of these spinners will enjoy bowling on this track.

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Naveen ul Haq (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir scalped 15 wickets last season at an economy of 5.82, whereas Naveen scalped 11 wickets at 6.42. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Mohammad Hafeez

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.