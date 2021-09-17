HAM vs SOM Fantasy Prediction : Hampshire vs Somerset Best Fantasy Picks for English T20 Blast Semi-Final

HAM vs SOM Fantasy Prediction: Hampshire vs Somerset – 18 September 2021 (Birmingham). James Vince, Scott Currie, Will Smeed, and Merchant de Lange are the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hampshire will take on Somerset in the Semi-Final Match of Vitality Blast T20, which will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The premier T20 tournament of England has reached its knockout stages.

Banton and Smeed have been excellent in batting for Somerset, whereas de Lange and Overton are taking wickets for fun. Weatherley and Vince are the top batsmen of the Hampshire side, whereas the bowling looks strong with the presence of Mason Crane and Scott Currie.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 170 runs.

Total T20I Games: 5; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 0

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Hampshire – James Vince, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, Tom Alsop, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal, Chris Wood.

Somerset – Tom Banton, Will Smeed, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

James Vince, Tom Abell, Scott Currie, Merchant de Lange, and Lewis Gregory.

HAM vs SOM Team Wicket-Keeper

Tom Banton (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Banton has scored 237 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.85, whereas his S/R has been 189.60. He is a destructive opener.

HAM vs SOM Team Batsmen

James Vince (Price 9.5) and Joe Weatherley (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from Hampshire. Vince has scored 371 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.72, whereas Weatherley has scored 339 runs at 33.90. Both of them are the most important players of Hampshire.

Tom Abell (Price 9) and Will Smeed (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Somerset. Smeed has scored 327 runs in the tournament at an average of 32.70, whereas Abell has scored 219 runs at 73.00. Both of them are top-order batsmen, and they have batted well this season.

HAM vs SOM Team All-Rounders

Lewis Gregory (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from Somerset. Gregory has scalped 12 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas he is a brilliant customer with the bat.

HAM vs SOM Team Bowlers

Scott Currie (Price 9), Mason Crane (Price 9), and Bradley Wheal (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Hampshire. Currie has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.92, whereas Wheal has scalped 16 wickets at 7.59. Crane has also bowled well, and he has scalped 15 wickets. All three of them have been brilliant this season.

Merchant de Lange (Price 9.5) and Craig Overton (Price 9) will be our bowlers from Somerset. Lange has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.19, whereas Overton has scalped 12 wickets at 7.06. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Somerset will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

James Vince and Lewis Gregory

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Scott Currie and Merchant de Lange

