Having Missed 4th Outing vs Suns, Victor Wembanyama Receives Ankle Injury Update Ahead of Contest vs Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs had a tough eight-game homestand, losing six games. However, the Spurs did manage to close out their homestand with a huge win against the Phoenix Suns. Hoping to keep the same momentum going, fans of the Texas side will hope that Gregg Popovich’s boys can clinch a win against the Utah Jazz tonight. For the same, the availability of Victor Wembanyama will be of the utmost importance.

The Spurs have added numerous players to their latest injury report ahead of the clash against Lauri Markkanen and Co. RaiQuan Gray, David Duke Jr., Sidy Cissoko, and Jamaree Bouyea have been assigned G-League duties. As per the official report, while Charles Bassey is ‘OUT’, Keldon Johnson and Victor Wembanyama are listed as ‘Questionable’.

Ankle sprains have been bothering Wembanyama for the past few weeks. After suffering a right ankle sprain during the 5th March contest against the Houston Rockets, Wemby “tweaked” his left ankle during the 23rd March clash against the Phoenix Suns.

The injury was painful enough to keep him sidelined for the fourth and final clash of the season against Kevin Durant and co. on 25th March. However, after having a three-day break, fans can expect the French phenom to suit up against the Jazz.

Victor Wembanyama is virtually a lock for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award

The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of a forgettable campaign. Currently having a 16-56 record, the Spurs will likely finish the regular season as the worst team in the Western Conference. However, the team has a few positive takeaways from the 2023-2024 campaign. And Victor Wembanyama’s production is one of them.

Wembanyama wasted no time in impressing fans and pundits with his impressive performances. However, Chet Holmgren took home the first two Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards. Since feeling like he was snubbed for the honor in December, Wemby has shifted gears.

In the calendar year 2024, the 7ft 4” sensation has recorded 22.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3.7 blocks per game, per StatMuse. As expected, the European prodigy won the Rookie of the Month awards in January and February. Additionally, he has constantly been ranked #1 on the rookie ladders.

Averaging a staggering 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game for the season, it is almost certain that Wembanyama will live up to the expectations and win the 2024 Rookie of the Year title.