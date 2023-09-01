Having Proudly Named Himself the Black Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal Boasted About his Three-Point Range in 2011: “Ask my teammates”

Shaquille O’Neal is not a man who was renowned for his exceptional three-point shooting ability during his time in the NBA. However, since retiring from the league the big man has seemingly honed in on his jumper quite a bit. Even sinking a few during pick-up games, he is often seen calling himself ‘Black Stephen Curry’. However, this is not a trend that began after he retired. Instead, as he explained in ‘Shaq Uncut‘, he took three-pointers all the time during practice sessions with the Celtics. He even alleged that he was one of the options to take a clutch three-pointer at the end of games.

During his time in the NBA, O’Neal did not waste a moment being away from the rim. Especially during his prime, he was a 7’1″, 300 lbs freight train that could jump out of the gym. There wasn’t a player in the league who had much hope of guarding that. So, he would often only take shots from inside the paint. However, as mentioned previously, he was no stranger to taking long jumpers during practice sessions.

Practice pays off for Shaq

In practice sessions, Shaq’s teammates bore witness to a skill set that extended beyond the rim. The towering figure, notorious for his dominance, surprised many with his ability to seamlessly execute jumpers and three-pointers.

Back in his high school days, Shaq’s coach, Madura, threw down a challenge. He dared the budding star to take a jump shot at the end of a game. This unexpected move hinted at a side of Shaq’s game that would later take center stage.

Intriguingly, coach, Madura, who recognized this latent talent, occasionally toying with the idea of entrusting Shaq with shooting a pivotal three-pointer during crucial game moments proved to be the right boost he needed. This trust was born from the understanding that Shaq possessed the rare gift of remaining calm in clutch moments and sinking such shots – a unique skill that could alter the course of any game

Excerpt:

“The crowd kind of gasped like they were surprised I could do anything

other than dunk. The truth was I took jumpers in practice all the time. I had

a three-point range. Ask my teammates. I drained them all the time. Coach

Madura told me once if we ever needed a three-pointer at the end of the game

he’d consider letting me take it because I could hit it and he knew no one would

ever be able to block it. It just didn’t make sense in games to take those kinds of shots when I could just as easily slam the ball through. It was all about high-percentage shots. My field goal percentage in my senior year of high school was 71 percent.” From Shaq Uncut

However, while Shaq showcased his jump shot skills in practice, he remained mindful of his primary objective during games – efficiency.

Why did Shaq, a dominant force in the paint, opt for high-flying dunks over long-range jumpers in games? The answer lies in-game strategy and efficiency. Shaq’s, basketball IQ, self-awareness, and understanding of his strengths on the court propelled him to focus on high-percentage shots.

With an impressive 71 percent field goal percentage during his senior year of high school, Shaq recognized the wisdom in sticking to what he did best. As he succinctly put it, “It just didn’t make sense in games to take those kind of shots when I could just as easily slam the ball through.”

A glimpse into the past: Shaq’s 1996 Team USA practice

In the illustrious history of basketball, certain moments arise that challenge our assumptions and reshape player narratives. In 1996, during a Team USA practice session, Shaquille O’Neal delivered one such unforgettable moment that left his fellow players and spectators in awe.

The significance of Shaq’s deep jumpers during the 1996 Team USA practice goes beyond the court. It showcases his versatility and adaptability as a player, challenging the boundaries of his traditional role.

It was a remarkable sight to witness Shaq, known for his powerful dunks and inside play, swishing deep jump shots from beyond the three-point line. It leaves us wondering how he would have fit in the modern game considering his size and athleticism.