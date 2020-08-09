HCC vs GHM Dream11 Prediction : Helsinki Cricket Club vs Greater Helsinki Markhors Dream 11 Team for Finnish T10 League

HCC vs GHM Dream11 Prediction: Helsinki Cricket Club vs Greater Helsinki Markhors– 9 August 2020 (Kerava)

Greater Helsinki Markhors will take on Helsinki Cricket Club in the league game of the Finnish T10 League 2020 which will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

Helsinki Cricket Club were brilliant on the first day and won both of their games whereas Markhors lost both of their games on the first day and this match is really crucial for them and they have to win this one. Helsinki’s batting and bowling both were on point whereas the bowling of Markhors has to improve in this game. This can be a good game as both the teams have some really good players.

Pitch Report – The boundaries are shortened for the T10 games and we can expect a good high-scoring game.

Match Details

Time:- 12.30 PM IST, Live on Fancode

Probable XI for both sides:-

Helsinki Cricket Club– Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushtay, Maneesh Chauhan, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid-Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia, Akhil Arjunan, Asad Sohail.

Greater Helsinki Markhors – Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Adnan Ahmad, Asad Ijaz, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Sohail Amin, Iatazaz Hussain, Rizwan Ali.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Butt, A Pushtay, Z Rehman, G Nazir, and A Ahad Qureshi

HCC vs GHM Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

G Nazir (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Nazir will open the innings for his side and has batted well in the tournament so far. He can bowl some overs too and will be a really good pick in this game.

HCC vs GHM Dream11 Batsmen

The trio of A Ahad Qureshi (Price 10), M Chauhan (Price 9), and F Nellancheri (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Helsinki Cricket Club. Qureshi is a solid player and will open the innings for his side. He is the best player of the side in the T20 format and batted really well in the last game too. Chauhan has emerged as a wicket-taker and has picked a couple of wickets in two games whereas Nellancheri scored a half-century in the last game. This trio should be picked.

HCC vs GHM Dream11 All-Rounders

A Butt (Price 9.5) and A Pushtay (Price 10) will be our all-rounders from the Helsinki side. Butt will open the innings for his side and is a genuine match-winner. He has proved his quality in the T10 format too whereas Pushtay has not performed according to his potential yet, but he is a good player as well. Both of them will be picked in this game.

Z Rehman (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Markhors. Rehman is a really important player and will bat in the top-order, he is a good wicket-taker as well and has picked 19 wickets in 22 games this year. He will be the most important player of the markhors.

HCC vs GHM Dream11 Bowlers

A Bhatia (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Helsinki side. Bhatia bowled really well in the first day of the tournament and will be a good pick in this game too.

K Muhammad (Price 9), S Amin (Price 9), and P Garhwal (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Markhors side and will complete our squad. Muhammad has been the best bowler of the side so far whereas Amin is also a wicket-taker. Garhwal scored a half-century in the last game and proved his quality. This trio will be picked.

Match Prediction: Helsinki Cricket Club will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Z Rehman and A Butt

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + G Nazir and A Pushtay

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.