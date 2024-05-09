Dr. Peter Attia Reveals His Take on the Hot Question: “Does Red Meat Give You Cancer?”

Often, foods gain an unpopular image for links with certain diseases, especially under nutritional epidemiology, which studies the effects of diet and the risks of illnesses. Of all the edible items, red meat comes under fire for its links with cancer in individuals. However, Dr. Peter Attia wanted to put a break on this train of thought with some scientific understanding.

In his recent podcast, he addressed the hot topic of red meat causing cancer and wanted to debunk it with reason. While several online sources have drawn connections between the two, Dr. Attia strongly felt that it falls under the nonsensical category of theories.

He began by pointing out a flaw in the question since red meat couldn’t directly cause cancer, and the answer would always be negative. However, if the question was formed along the lines of whether people who consumed a surplus of processed red meat had a higher risk of cancer, he could then answer positively.

The key to the entire debate was the context of the given situation, owing to the subjective consumption experience of every individual. This meant that different eating habits led to different results, and it was impossible to get an accurate picture of the same.

“It’s probably much more because of what they’re not eating. It’s probably much more because their diets tend to be much lower in vegetables and, specifically, much lower in insoluble fiber.”

While highly processed meat sources such as good old gas station jerky may have their risks associated with one’s health, Dr. Attia still maintained that the results were inconclusive. Quoting various instances of experiments performed as a part of different studies, he highlighted how, apart from being observational research, they all had a similar loophole. There was no way to derive accurate data about consumption due to its subjective nature.

“When you look at the details, you realize it is very difficult to come up with a meaningful view that it’s red meat specifically that is driving cancer, as opposed to the absence of vegetables, the absence of fiber...”

This also leads to another concern about the amount of protein consumption necessary for one to get the stipulated amount of nutrients. Although Dr. Attia presented the lack of risks of consuming red meat under limits, he once talked about the ideal quantity one must ensure in their daily diet.

Dr. Peter Attia highlights the change in protein consumption with age

Just like any living element in a human’s body, protein has its life cycle while present inside an individual. This life span varies and changes depending on a person’s age, and therefore, one needs to alter their protein consumption as one gets older.

In a conversation with Dr. Don Layman, Dr. Attia pointed out how, despite a human being’s 300-gram daily protein requirement, the average American consumes just 70–90 grams per day. While this ends up recycling within the body, it is still insufficient to obtain maximum benefits.

The solution is to open one’s arms to protein supplements, especially upon growing older with modified requirements. Apart from that, noting the source of protein and tweaking the amount of calories consumed is also essential in the checklist of walking toward better health.