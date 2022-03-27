“I thought Magic Johnson had a death sentence.”: Jerry West reminisces about the Showtime Lakers’ legend

Magic Johnson has a four-part documentary coming up. In this segment, we take a look at an announcement that rocked the Lakers.

There are very few players that have been as impactful and iconic as Magic Johnson. Earvin possessed some dazzling passing skills and an innate ability to change the game.

As his documentary, “They call me Magic” is about to air on Apple TV, we take a closer look at an incident that scared Jerry West.

Known as a great rebounder, a superb passer, and most of all, an incredible leader, Magic was one of one. As we take a closer look at his career, we glimpse back to how Jerry West got a shocking piece of news.

“At that point in time, it was like a death sentence” Jerry describes a shocking piece of news that changed Magic Johnson

In an archived interview segment with Graham Bensinger, Jerry West describes his love for the Showtime Laker and how devastated he was to learn of Magic’s affliction.

In 1991, Magic went on air to announce that he had contracted HIV. He subsequently announced that he would be retiring from the Lakers. Jerry recalls that he was shaken and didn’t know how to react to it.

He thought “at that point in time, it was like a death sentence”. In the video, Jerry was referring to the stigma surrounding HIV.

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson was an unparalleled athlete in his prime. The 1992 Dream Team selected Magic despite any hesitance.

“They call me Magic” airs on 04/22. It will be available exclusively on Apple TV.

