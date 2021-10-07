Cricket

IPL BLR vs DC Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs DC Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – 8 October 2021 (Dubai). Glenn Maxwell, Harhsal Patel, Axar Patel, and Rishabh Pant will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Ben Simmons shot 50% on a mini-hoop": Sixers star hilariously flexes offseason workout while bricking a free throw then proceeding to drain one on a mini-hoop
Next Article
Rajasthan Royals out of IPL 2021: Can Rajasthan Royals still qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?
Latest Posts