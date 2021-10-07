IPL BLR vs DC Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs DC Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – 8 October 2021 (Dubai). Glenn Maxwell, Harhsal Patel, Axar Patel, and Rishabh Pant will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won eight of their 13 games, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Maxwell is in tremendous form, whereas Virat, Devdutt, and ABD will support him. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Chahal is also in brilliant form.

Delhi Capitals have won ten of their 13 games, and they have sealed their top-2 place. Shikhar Dhawan has batted well this season, whereas Shaw, Pant, and Iyer are also in good touch. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 152 runs. This track has been really good for batting.

Total Games: 9; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, and Yuzi Chahal.

IPL Prediction

BLR vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 352 runs in the tournament at an average of 35.20, whereas his strike rate has been 127.07. He is the best pick in this category.

BLR vs DC Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat has scored 362 runs at an average of 30.16, and he is looking in brilliant form.

Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Iyer scored 519 runs last season, whereas he has scored 126 runs in five games this season. Shaw has scored 353 runs in the tournament at an average of 29.41, whereas his S/R has been 157.58.

[Shikhar Dhawan has not been in good form, and leaving him will be helpful in managing credits]

BLR vs DC Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 10) and Daniel Christian (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell has scored 447 runs this season at an average of 40.63, whereas he has been bowling regularly. Christian has been bowling well, whereas he gets promoted in batting.

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.05, and he is looking in fine form.

BLR vs DC Team Bowlers

Harshal Patel (Price 10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel has scalped 29 wickets in the tournament, and Chahal has scalped 15 wickets. Both of them are in brilliant form.

Avesh Khan (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Khan has scalped 22 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Nortje is also bowling well in UAE. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Glenn Maxwell

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Axar Patel and Harshal Patel

