IPL BLR vs MI Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs MI Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – 26 September 2021 (Dubai). Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five of their nine games, and they are not looking in great form. Virat & Padikkal are looking in good form, whereas Maxi & AB need to step up. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Hasaranga and Chahal will assist him.

Mumbai Indians have won four of their nine games, and they need to bounce back. Suryakumar, Rohit, and de Kock are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Pollard is their most valuable all-rounder. Bumrah, Milne, and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Chahar will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 158 runs.

Total Games: 3; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL Prediction

BLR vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kock scored 503 runs last season at an average of 35.92, whereas he has scored 227 runs at 32.42 in IPL 2021.

BLR vs MI Team Batsmen

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas Surya scored 480 at an average of 40.00. Surya has scored 181 runs in IPL 2021, whereas Rohit has scored 283 runs. Both of them are run-scorers.

Virat Kohli (Price 10) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal has scored 287 runs at an average of 41.00, whereas Virat has scored 256 runs at 32.00. Both of them will open the innings, and they are in brilliant form.

BLR vs MI Team All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hasaranga has scalped 36 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.58, and he is going to be a crucial bowler.

BLR vs MI Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 9), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.65, whereas Chahar has scalped 11 wickets at 7.37. Boult has also bowled well, and he has scalped ten wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Harshal Patel (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel has scalped 19 wickets in the tournament, and he is the purple cap holder.

*Pick Yuzi Chahal or Ishan Kishan as the last player*

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal

