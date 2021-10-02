IPL BLR vs PBKS Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs PBKS Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings – 3 October 2021 (Sharjah). Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Punjab Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won seven of their 11 games, and they played great in the last game. Virat & Padikkal are looking in good form, whereas Maxi has been great as well. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Chahal is also in brilliant form.

Punjab Kings have won five of their 11 games, and they need to win this game. KL Rahul has been excellent, whereas Mayank and Markram will support them. Bishnoi will lead the spin bowling, whereas Shami and Arshdeep are their lead pacer.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 134 runs. This track has been not been favourable for batting.

Total Games: 5; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

Punjab Kings – Mohammad Shami

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Mayank Agarwal.

IPL Prediction

BLR vs PBKS Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Srikar Bharat (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. KL Rahul has scored 489 runs at an average of 54.33 this season, whereas his S/R has been 130.74. Bharat is helpful in managing credits, and he batted well in the last game.

BLR vs PBKS Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat has scored 332 runs at an average of 33.20, and he is looking in brilliant form.

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Aiden Markram (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Punjab Kings. Agarwal has scored 372 runs at an average of 41.33, whereas his S/R has been 143.07. Markram has been in brilliant form lately in international cricket, and he has scored 113 runs in four games of IPL 2021.

BLR vs PBKS Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 10) and Shahbaz Ahmed (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell has scored 350 runs this season at an average of 38.88, whereas he has been bowling regularly. Shahbaz scalped a couple of wickets in last game, and the pitch will assist him.

BLR vs PBKS Team Bowlers

Harshal Patel (Price 9.5) and George Garton (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel has scalped 26 wickets in the tournament, and he is the purple cap holder. Garton is helpful in managing credits, whereas he scalped 11 wickets at 7.25 in the T20 Blast.

Arshdeep Singh (Price 8.5) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Punjab Kings. Singh has scalped 16 wickets this season at an economy of 7.71, whereas Bishnoi has scalped 11 wickets at 6.07. Both of them are looking in great form.

[Alternative Changes: Harshal Patel and Srikar Bharat Out; Yuzi Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal In]

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel

