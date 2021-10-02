Cricket

IPL BLR vs PBKS Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs PBKS Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings – 3 October 2021 (Sharjah). Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

