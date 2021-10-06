IPL BLR vs SRH Prediction : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

BLR vs SRH Team Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 6 October 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel, and Jason Holder will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won eight of their 12 games, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Maxwell is in tremendous form, whereas Virat, Devdutt, and ABD will support him. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Chahal is also in brilliant form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two of their games, and they are out of the tournament. Williamson and Roy are their star batsmen, whereas Holder is their star all-rounder. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 150 runs. This track has been not been favourable for batting in the first innings.

Total Games: 6; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Roy, Wridhhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson and Jason Roy.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Jason Holder, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL Prediction

BLR vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Saha will open the innings, and he has scored 119 runs this season. He is the best pick in this category.

BLR vs SRH Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat has scored 357 runs at an average of 32.45, and he is looking in brilliant form.

Kane Williamson (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson has scored 235 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 47.00, whereas he has scored a couple of half-centuries.

BLR vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 10) and Shahbaz Ahmed (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell has scored 407 runs this season at an average of 40.70, whereas he has been bowling regularly. Shahbaz has scalped three wickets in the last two games, and the pitch will assist him.

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he has scalped 11 wickets this season. He can contribute with the bat as well.

BLR vs SRH Team Bowlers

Harshal Patel (Price 9.5), Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9), and George Garton (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel has scalped 26 wickets in the tournament, and Chahal has scalped 14 wickets. Garton is helpful in managing credits, whereas he scalped 11 wickets at 7.25 in the T20 Blast.

Siddharth Kaul (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kaul has scalped six wickets, and he is helpful in managing credits.

[Take Devdutt Padikkal or Jason Roy as your last player]

**If you want to take Rashid Khan, pick Rashid Instead of Kaul, and take Samad as the last player**

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Glenn Maxwell

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Jason Holder and Harshal Patel

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.