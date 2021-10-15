IPL CSK vs KOL Prediction : Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Final Match Today

CSK vs KOL Final Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 15 October 2021 (Dubai). Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings won the Qualifier-1 game, and they will need their experienced players in this game. Ruturaj Gaikwad is in brilliant form, whereas Faf and Robin Uthappa will also play a big part. Jadeja is the leading all-rounder of the side, whereas Thakur and Hazlewood are also in brilliant form.

Kolkata Knight Riders are on a rampage mode, and they are in search of their third title. The spin trio of Shakib, Varun, and Narine has been excellent, whereas Ferguson will lead the pace attack. Gill and Iyer are looking in good touch, whereas the rest of the batsmen need to improve.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 154 runs. This track has been fairly easy for batting.

Total Games: 12; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 9

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kolkata Knight Riders– Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Shubhman Gill, and Varun Chakravarthy.

IPL Prediction

CSK vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Pick any of Dinesh Karthik or MS Dhoni, both of them will not play a big part.

CSK vs KOL Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 547 runs this season at an average of 42.07, whereas his S/R has been 137.09. Gaikwad has scored 603 runs this season at 46.38, whereas his S/R has been 137.35. Both of them will open the innings together, and they are in excellent form.

Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill has scored 427 runs in the tournament so far, and he has been looking in excellent touch.

CSK vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Ravindra Jadeja (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Jaddu has scored 227 runs at an average of 75.66, whereas he has scalped 11 wickets in bowling.

Venkatesh Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer has scored 320 runs at an average of 40.00, and he will open the innings.

CSK vs KOL Team Bowlers

Shardul Thakur (Price 9) and Josh Hazlewood (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Thakur has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, whereas Hazlewood has scalped nine. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Varun Chakravarthy (Price 9) and Lockie Ferguson (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chakravarthy has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.40, whereas Ferguson has scalped 13 wickets at 6.46.

**Pick Shivam Mavi or Shakib al Hasan or Robin Uthappa as last player**

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Lockie Ferguson and Venkatesh Iyer

