IPL CSK vs KOL Prediction : Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

CSK vs KOL Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 26 September 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russel will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant this season, and they have won seven of their nine games. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been their best batsmen, whereas Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are their star all-rounders. DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack of the side.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won four of their nine games, and they would want to continue their good form. Iyer is looking in terrific form, whereas Gill has also been solid. Ferguson and Krishna will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun and Sunil will take care of spin. Andre Russel is going to be the star all-rounder of this side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 124 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 2; Batting 1st Won: 0; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Kolkata Knight Riders– Shubhman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russel.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo and Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Venkatesh Iyer, Faf du Plessis, DJ Bravo, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IPL Prediction

CSK vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Pick any of Dinesh Karthik or MS Dhoni, both of them will not play a big part.

CSK vs KOL Team Batsmen

Shubhman Gill (Price 9) and Venkatesh Iyer (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill has scored 193 runs in the tournament so far, whereas Iyer has scored 94 runs in just two games. Both of them will open the innings.

Faf du Plessis (Price 9.5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 351 runs this season at an average of 50.14, whereas his S/R has been 140.96. Gaikwad has scored 322 runs this season at 40.25, and he is in brilliant form. Both of them will open the innings together.

CSK vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel has scalped ten wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23. He is a world-class all-rounder.

Moeen Ali (Price 9.5) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Chennai Super Kings. Ali has scored 229 runs at an average of 28.62, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling. Bravo has scalped six wickets in the last couple of games and his death bowling has been great. Both of them can earn a lot of points.

CSK vs KOL Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has scalped ten wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 7.05, whereas Ferguson has scalped four in two games. Both of them will play a key role.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament so far, and he has the ability to swing the ball.

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Andre Russel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Moeen Ali

