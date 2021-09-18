IPL CSK vs MI Prediction : Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

CSK vs MI Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians – 19 September 2021 (Dubai). Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The second phase of IPL 2021 is getting started in UAE.

Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant this season, and they have won five of their seven games. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been their best batsmen, whereas Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are their star all-rounders. Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack of the side.

Mumbai Indians have won four of their seven games, and they would want to continue their run. Rohit, Suryakumar, and de Kock are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Pollard is their most valuable all-rounder. Bumrah and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Chahar will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This track has been supportive for the batsmen. The average 1st innings batting score in the last five IPL 2020 games played here was 166 runs.

Last 5 IPL 2020 Games; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja.

Mumbai Indians– Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians– Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, and Moeen Ali.

IPL Prediction

CSK vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kock scored 503 runs last season at an average of 35.92, whereas he has scored 155 runs at 31.00 in IPL 2021.

CSK vs MI Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 9.5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 320 runs this season at an average of 64.00, whereas his strike rate has been 145.45. Gaikwad had a rough start to IPL 2021, but he has now scored 196 runs in the tournament. Both of them will open the innings together.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas Surya scored 480 runs at an average of 40.00. Surya has scored 173 runs in IPL 2021, whereas Rohit has scored 250 runs. Both of them are run-scorers.

CSK vs MI Team All-Rounders

Moeen Ali (Price 9.5) and Sam Curran (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Chennai Super Kings. Ali has scored 206 runs at an average of 34.33, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling. Curran has scalped nine wickets in the tournament, whereas he can contribute with the bat as well.

CSK vs MI Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has scalped eight wickets in the tournament so far, and he will swing the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 9), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Boult has scalped eight wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 8.46, whereas Bumrah has scalped six wickets at 7.11. Chahar is the best spinner of the side, and he has scalped 11 wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.

[Alternative Changes: Suryakumar & Curran Out; Kishan & Jadeja In]

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Moeen Ali

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock

