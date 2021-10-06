IPL CSK vs PBKS Prediction : Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

CSK vs PBKS Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – 7 October 2021 (Dubai). Ruturaj Gaikwad, DJ Bravo, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings have won nine of their 13 games, and they have qualified for the playoffs. Faf and Ruturaj are in brilliant batting form, whereas Jaddu has been excellent as an all-rounder. The bowling will rely on Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, and DJ Bravo.

Punjab Kings have won five of their 13 games, and they are out of the tournament. KL Rahul has been excellent, whereas Mayank and Markram will support them. Bishnoi will lead the spin bowling, whereas Shami and Arshdeep are their lead pacers.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 152 runs. This track has been really good for batting.

Total Games: 9; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Punjab Kings– KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

Punjab Kings – Mohammad Shami

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, DJ Bravo, and Ravi Bishnoi.

IPL Prediction

CSK vs PBKS Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. KL Rahul has scored 528 runs at an average of 52.80 this season, whereas his S/R has been 129.09. He is the contender for the orange cup this season.

CSK vs PBKS Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 470 runs this season at an average of 42.72, whereas his S/R has been 137.42. Gaikwad has scored 521 runs this season at 47.36, whereas his S/R has been 138.93. Both of them will open the innings together, and they are in excellent form.

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Aiden Markram (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Punjab Kings. Agarwal has scored 429 runs at an average of 42.90, whereas his S/R has been 142.05. Markram has been in brilliant form lately in international cricket, and he has scored 133 runs in five games of IPL 2021.

CSK vs PBKS Team All-Rounders

DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Bravo has scalped nine wickets in the last four games and his death bowling has been great.

Moises Henriques (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Punjab Kings. Henriques scalped three wickets in the last game, and he has proved his batting credentials in the BBL.

CSK vs PBKS Team Bowlers

Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) and Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Thakur has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, whereas Chahar has scalped 12 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Arshdeep Singh (Price 8.5) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Punjab Kings. Singh has scalped 16 wickets this season, whereas Bishnoi has scalped 11 wickets at 6.40. Both of them are looking in great form.

[Alternative Changes: Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar Out; Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami In]

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

DJ Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad

