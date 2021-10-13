IPL DC vs KOL Prediction : Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Qualifier-2 Match Today

DC vs KOL Qualifier-2 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 13 October 2021 (Sharjah). Sunil Narine, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier-2 match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals lost the Qualifier game, and this is a DO or DIE game for them. Shikhar Dhawan has been their best batsman, whereas Shaw and Pant are also in brilliant touch. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their Eliminator game, and they would want to continue their rhythm. The spin trio of Shakib, Varun, and Narine has been excellent, whereas Ferguson will lead the pace attack. Shubhman Gill is looking in good touch, whereas the rest of the batsmen need to improve.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 137 runs. This track has been really difficult for batting.

Total Games: 9; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy.

IPL Prediction

DC vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 413 runs in the tournament at an average of 37.54, whereas his strike rate has been 129.06. He is the best pick in this category.

DC vs KOL Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has scored 551 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 39.35, whereas Shaw has scored 461 runs at 32.92. Both of them have batted well this season.

Rahul Tripathi (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has scored 383 runs at an average of 29.46, whereas Gill has scored 381 runs. Both of them bat at the top-order.

[You may take Shreyas Iyer and Shakib al Hasan instead of Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi]

DC vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.52, and he is looking in fine form.

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine has scalped 14 wickets at an economy of 6.41, whereas he is also a pinch-hitter.

DC vs KOL Team Bowlers

Avesh Khan (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Khan has scalped 23 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Nortje has scalped ten wickets at 5.92. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Varun Chakravarthy (Price 9) and Lockie Ferguson (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chakravarthy has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.40, whereas Ferguson has scalped 12 wickets in six games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Shikhar Dhawan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Lockie Ferguson and Axar Patel

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.