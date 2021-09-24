IPL DC vs RR Prediction : Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

DC vs RR Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals – 25 September 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Evin Lewis, and Liam Livingstone will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals have won seven of their nine games so far, and they have been in brilliant form. Shikhar Dhawan is in terrific form, whereas Shaw, Pant, and Iyer are also batting beautifully. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their eight games, and they would want to build momentum. The arrival of Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis is a huge boost, whereas Samson needs to get consistent. Chris Morris has been their best bowler, whereas Sakariya & Tyagi has also been decent.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 124 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 2; Batting 1st Won: 0; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw.

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, and Liam Livingstone.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Rajasthan Royals – Chris Morris

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Evin Lewis, and Liam Livingstone.

IPL Prediction

DC vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 248 runs in the tournament at an average of 41.33, whereas his strike rate has been 135.51.

DC vs RR Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has scored 422 runs in the tournament at an average of 52.75, whereas his S/R has been 131.87. He has been great in the tournament so far.

[Take Prithvi Shaw or Shreyas Iyer as your last batsman]

Evin Lewis (Price 9) be our batsman from the Rajasthan Royals. Lewis scored 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in CPL 2021, whereas his S/R was 163.21. He batted well on his Royals debut.

DC vs RR Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.65, and he is looking in fine form.

Chris Morris (Price 9.5) and Liam Livingstone (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Rajasthan Royals. Morris has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament, whereas he has a batting-strike rate of 147.22. Livingstone has scored 190 T20I runs in the 2021 season at an average of 47.50, whereas he can bowl a few overs of leg spin. Both of them are champion T20 bowlers.

DC vs RR Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada scalped 30 wickets last season in UAE, whereas Nortje scalped 22 wickets. Both of them are breathing fire at the moment.

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9) and Kartik Tyagi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman has scalped eight wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Kartik is also looking in a great rhythm. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

[You may take Sanju Samson instead of Axar Patel]

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rishabh Pant and Anrich Nortje

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.