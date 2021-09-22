IPL DC vs SRH Prediction : Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

DC vs SRH Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 22 September 2021 (Dubai). Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, and Rashid Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals have won six of their eight games so far, and they have been in brilliant form. Shikhar Dhawan is in terrific form, whereas Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw have also batted well. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just one game in the tournament, and they are in desperate need of turning their fortunes. Kane Williamson and David Warner are their most important batsmen, whereas Manish will also play a vital part. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score in the last six IPL games played here was is 164 runs. This pitch will provide support to the pacers.

Last 6 IPL Games; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wridhhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner and Kane Williamson

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad – T Natarajan

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, and Rishabh Pant.

IPL Prediction

DC vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 213 runs in the tournament at an average of 35.50, whereas his strike rate has been 131.48.

DC vs SRH Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Prithvi Shaw (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has scored 380 runs in the tournament at an average of 54.28, whereas Shaw has scored 308 runs at 38.50. Both of them have been on fire in the tournament.

David Warner (Price 10) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner has scored 193 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 32.16, whereas Pandey has scored 193 runs at 48.25. Both of them are brilliant top-order players.

DC vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he can contribute with the bat as well.

DC vs SRH Team Bowlers

Avesh Khan (Price 8.5), Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5), and Ravi Ashwin (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Khan has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament, whereas he also bowls at the death overs. Nortje scalped 22 wickets last season in UAE, whereas Ashwin scalped 13 wickets. All three of them will play a vital part on this track.

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan has scalped ten wickets this season at an economy of 6.14, whereas Bhuvi is a veteran T20 bowler. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers.

[If you want to take Kane Williamson, swap him for Warner, or else, pick Stoinis for Holder & Williamson for Pandey]

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.