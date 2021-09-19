IPL KOL vs BLR Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs BLR Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 20 September 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Andre Russel, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two of their seven games, and they need to bounce back. The batting of the side has struggled in the tournament, whereas the bowling has also not been great. Andre Russel is going to be the star all-rounder of this side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won five of their games, and they have played well so far. Glenn Maxwell and Ab de Villiers have been brilliant in the tournament, whereas Virat and Devdutt have also batted well. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Jamieson, Hasaranga, and Chahal will assist him.

Pitch Report – This track has been supportive for the batsmen. The average 1st innings batting score in the last five IPL 2020 games played here was 147 runs.

Last 5 IPL 2020 Games; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Andre Russel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Varun Chakravarthy.

IPL Prediction

KOL vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. ABD has scored 207 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 51.75, whereas he has a strike rate of 164.28. Both of them are genuine run-scorers.

KOL vs BLR Team Batsmen

Nitish Rana (Price 9) and Rahul Tripathi (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rana has scored 201 runs in the tournament, whereas Tripathi has scored 187 runs. The batting of Kolkata has not clicked till now.

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal has scored 195 runs at an average of 39.00, whereas Virat has scored 198 runs at 33.00. Both of them will open the innings

[Glenn Maxwell has been dropped due to credit issues]

KOL vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Hasaranga has scalped 36 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.58, and he is going to be a crucial bowler.

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel has scalped seven wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23. He is a world-class all-rounder.

KOL vs BLR Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has scalped seven wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 7.82, whereas Ferguson is a specialist bowler. Both of them will play a key role.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 8.5) and Kyle Jamieson (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jamieson has scalped nine wickets this season, whereas Chahal scalped 21 wickets last season in UAE. Both of them are wicket-takers.

[Alternative Changes: Hasaranga and Rana Out; Shahbaz and Maxwell In]

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Virat Kohli

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal/Glenn Maxwell

