IPL KOL vs DC Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs DC Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – 28 September 2021 (Sharjah). Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Andre Russel, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won four of their ten games, and they would want to win this game. Iyer is looking in terrific form, whereas Tripathi is also looking solid. Ferguson and Krishna will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun and Sunil Narine will take care of spin. Andre Russel is going to miss this game due to an injury.

Delhi Capitals have won eight of their ten games so far, and they have been in brilliant form. Shikhar Dhawan is in terrific form, whereas Shaw, Pant, and Iyer are also batting beautifully. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 141 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 2; Batting 1st Won:1; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russel.

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Venkatesh Iyer.

IPL Prediction

KOL vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Pant has scored 272 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.85, whereas his strike rate has been 131.40.

KOL vs DC Team Batsmen

Rahul Tripathi (Price 8.5) and Venkatesh Iyer (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has scored 306 runs at an average of 38.25, whereas Iyer has scored 112 runs in just three games. Both of them have a strike-rate of over 140.00.

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has scored 430 runs in the tournament at an average of 47.77, whereas his S/R has been 131.09. Iyer scored 519 runs last season, whereas he has scored 90 runs in two games this season. Both of them are technically strong players.

KOL vs DC Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine has scalped seven wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 6.89, and he has all the variations.

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.66, and he is looking in fine form.

KOL vs DC Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has scalped 11 wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 6.90, whereas Ferguson has scalped five in three games. Both of them will play a key role.

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada scalped 30 wickets last season in UAE, whereas Nortje scalped 22 wickets. Both of them are breathing fire at the moment with 16 wickets between them.

[You may take Gill/Shaw instead of Ferguson/Axar]

Match Prediction: Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

