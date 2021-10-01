Cricket

IPL KOL vs PBKS Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs PBKS Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – 1 October 2021 (Dubai). KL Rahul, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Larry Bird, and ...Nikola Jokic?": 2021 NBA MVP joins Magic Johnson and other GOATs on advanced stat list of most impactful players
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts