IPL KOL vs PBKS Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs PBKS Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – 1 October 2021 (Dubai). KL Rahul, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won five of their 11 games, and they would want to win this game. Iyer is looking in terrific form, whereas Tripathi is also looking solid. Ferguson will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun and Sunil will take care of spin. Andre Russel is going to miss this game due to an injury.

Punjab Kings have won four of their 11 games, and they need to win this game. KL Rahul has been excellent, whereas Gayle, Markram, and Pooran will support them. Brar and Bishnoi will lead the spin bowling, whereas Shami and Arshdeep are their lead pacer.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 159 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 6; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings – Mohammad Shami

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy.

IPL Prediction

KOL vs PBKS Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. KL Rahul has scored 422 runs at an average of 52.75 this season, whereas he won the Orange Cap last season. He is in brilliant form with the bat.

KOL vs PBKS Team Batsmen

Shubhman Gill (Price 9) and Rahul Tripathi (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has scored 315 runs at an average of 35.00, whereas Gill has scored 232 runs. Both of them bat at the top-order.

Aiden Markram (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Punjab Kings. Markram has been in brilliant form lately in international cricket, and he has scored 95 runs in three games of IPL 2021.

KOL vs PBKS Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9) and Venkatesh Iyer (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer has scored 126 runs at an average of 42.00, whereas he has scalped a couple of wickets in bowling. Narine has scalped nine wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 6.59, and he has all the variations.

KOL vs PBKS Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has scalped 11 wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 6.81, whereas Ferguson has scalped seven in four games. Both of them will play a key role.

Mohammad Shami (Price 9) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Punjab Kings. Shami has scalped 14 wickets this season at an economy of 7.64, whereas Bishnoi has scalped nine wickets at 6.16. Both of them are looking in great form.

[If Mayank Agarwal plays the game, pick him as your last player, or else, pick Arshdeep Singh]

Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Venkatesh Iyer

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer

