IPL KOL vs RR Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs RR Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals – 7 October 2021 (Sharjah). Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sanju Samson, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won six of their 13 games, and they will qualify for the playoffs if they can win this game. Iyer is looking in terrific form, whereas Tripathi is also looking solid. Southee will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun, Shakib, and Sunil will take care of spin. Shubhman Gill also batted well in the last game.

Rajasthan Royals have won five of their 13 games, and they are out of the tournament. Samson is in brilliant form, whereas Jaiswal, Lewis, and Dube are also looking good. Mustafizur is the best wicket-taker of this side, whereas Sakariya has also bowled well.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 132 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 7; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Shreyas Gopa, Kuldip Yadav.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, and Shivam Dube.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals – Mustafizur Rahman

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib al Hasan, and Sanju Samson.

IPL Prediction

KOL vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Samson has scored 483 runs at an average of 43.90 this season, whereas his S/R has been 138.00.

KOL vs RR Team Batsmen

Rahul Tripathi (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has scored 356 runs at an average of 32.36, whereas Gill has scored 296 runs. Both of them bat at the top-order.

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Lewis scored 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 151 runs at 30.20 in IPL. Jaiswal will open the innings, and he has scored 249 runs in the tournament. Both of them will open the innings, and they are in brilliant form.

KOL vs RR Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) and Venkatesh Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer has scored 201 runs at an average of 40.20, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling. Narine has scalped 10 wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 6.42, and he has all the variations.

KOL vs RR Team Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy (Price 9) and Tim Southee (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chakravarthy has scalped 15 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 6.73. Southee is a veteran of 227 T20 wickets, and he has scalped three wickets in IPL 2021.

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9) and Chetan Sakariya (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Chetan has scalped 13. Both of them are left-arm pacers.

[You can take Shakib al Hasan instead of Yashasvi Jaiswal or Rahul Tripathi]

Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Venkatesh Iyer and Shakib al Hasan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy

