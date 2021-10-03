IPL KOL vs SRH Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs SRH Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 3 October 2021 (Dubai). Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won five of their 12 games, and this is an important game for them. Iyer is looking in terrific form, whereas Tripathi is also looking solid. Southee will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun and Sunil will take care of spin. Andre Russel and Lockie Ferguson are going to miss this game due to injuries.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two of their games, and they are out of the tournament. Williamson and Roy are their star batsmen, whereas Holder is their star all-rounder. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 160 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 7; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai Cricket Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Siefert, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Roy, Wridhhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson and Jason Roy.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kolkata Knight Riders – Tim Southee

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Jason Holder, and Rashid Khan.

IPL Prediction

KOL vs SRH Team Wicket-Keeper

Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Saha will open the innings, and he has scored 119 runs this season. He is the best pick in this category.

KOL vs SRH Team Batsmen

Rahul Tripathi (Price 9) and Shubhman Gill (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Tripathi has scored 349 runs at an average of 34.90, whereas Gill has scored 239 runs. Both of them bat at the top-order.

Kane Williamson (Price 9.5) and Jason Roy (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson has scored 209 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 52.25, whereas Roy is a destructive player at the top. Both of them are world-class players.

KOL vs SRH Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) and Venkatesh Iyer (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer has scored 193 runs at an average of 48.25, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling. Narine has scalped 10 wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 6.80, and he has all the variations.

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he has scalped nine wickets this season. He can contribute with the bat as well.

KOL vs SRH Team Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Chakravarthy has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 6.75. He is in brilliant form.

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan has scalped 14 wickets this season at an economy of 6.20, and he is in brilliant form. He is the best T20 bowler in the world.

[Take Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Tim Southee as the last player]

Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Venkatesh Iyer

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Jason Holder and Varun Chakravarthy

