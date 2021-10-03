Cricket

IPL KOL vs SRH Prediction : Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

KOL vs SRH Team Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 3 October 2021 (Dubai). Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
Rishikesh Sharma

