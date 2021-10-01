Cricket

IPL MI vs DC Prediction : Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

MI vs DC Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 2 October 2021 (Sharjah). Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kagiso Rabada will be the best fantasy picks for this game.
