IPL MI vs DC Prediction : Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

MI vs DC Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 2 October 2021 (Sharjah). Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kagiso Rabada will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians have won five of their 11 games, and they would want to build momentum. Rohit and Quinton are in brilliant form, whereas the rest of the batsmen are in shambles. Bumrah, Coulter-Nile, and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Chahar will take care of spin.

Delhi Capitals have won eight of their 11 games so far, and they have been brilliant this season. Shikhar Dhawan is in terrific form, whereas Pant and Iyer have also been decent. Avesh, Rabada, and Nortje will lead the pace attack, whereas Axar and Ashwin are the main spinners.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 135 runs. This track has been not been favourable for batting.

Total Games: 4; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals – Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals – Kagiso Rabada

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Quinton de Kock.

IPL Prediction

MI vs DC Team Wicket-Keeper

Rishabh Pant (Price 9.5) and Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Pant has scored 311 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.87, whereas his strike rate has been 127.98. Kock scored 503 runs last season at an average of 35.92, whereas he has scored 278 runs at 30.88 in IPL 2021.

MI vs DC Team Batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan (Price 10) and Shreyas Iyer (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has scored 454 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.40, whereas his S/R has been 130.45. Iyer scored 519 runs last season, whereas he has scored 91 runs in three games this season. Both of them are technically strong players.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Saurabh Tiwary (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas he has scored 334 runs at 33.40 in IPL 2021. Tiwary is helpful in managing credits, and he has scored 100 runs in just three innings.

MI vs DC Team All-Rounders

Axar Patel (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Delhi Capitals. Patel has scalped nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.40, and he is looking in fine form.

MI vs DC Team Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada (Price 9) and Anrich Nortje (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Delhi Capitals. Rabada scalped 30 wickets last season in UAE, whereas Nortje scalped 22 wickets. Both of them are breathing fire at the moment with 18 wickets between them.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has scalped 16 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.79, whereas Coulter-Nile is a brilliant death bowler.

[You may take Trent Boult or Rahul Chahar instead of Shreyas Iyer]

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.