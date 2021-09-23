IPL MI vs KOL Prediction : Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

MI vs KOL Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 23 September 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Andre Russel, and Varun Chakravarthy will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians have won four of their eight games, and they need to bounce back. Suryakumar, Ishan, and de Kock are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Pollard is their most valuable all-rounder. Bumrah, Milne, and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Chahar will take care of spin. Rohit Sharma is expected to be back for this game

Kolkata Knight Riders have won three of their eight games, and they would want to continue their momentum from the last game. Shubhman Gill batted well in the last game, whereas Iyer made a fantastic debut. Ferguson and Krishna will lead the pace attack, whereas Varun and Sunil will take care of spin. Andre Russel is going to be the star all-rounder of this side.

Pitch Report – This track was bowler-friendly in the last game. The average 1st innings batting score in the last six IPL games played here is 133 runs.

Last 6 IPL Games; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Venkatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russel.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders– Lockie Ferguson

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Quinton de Kock.

IPL Prediction

MI vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kock scored 503 runs last season at an average of 35.92, whereas he has scored 172 runs at 28.66 in IPL 2021.

MI vs KOL Team Batsmen

Shubhman Gill (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill has scored 180 runs in the tournament so far, and he played a fine knock in the last game. He is a technically stable player.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas Surya scored 480 at an average of 40.00. Surya has scored 176 runs in IPL 2021, whereas Rohit has scored 250 runs. Both of them are run-scorers.

MI vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Russel has scalped ten wickets in the tournament, whereas he has scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23. He is a world-class all-rounder.

MI vs KOL Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has scalped ten wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 7.25, whereas Ferguson is a T20 specialist bowler. Both of them will play a key role.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 9), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Boult has scalped ten wickets in IPL 2021 at an economy of 8.50, whereas Bumrah has scalped eight wickets at 7.25. Chahar is the best spinner of the side, and he has scalped 11 wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers. [You may take Adam Milne instead of Rahul Chahar]

[Pick Venkatesh Iyer or Ishan Kishan as your last player]

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Andre Russel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Varun Chakravarthy and Quinton de Kock

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.