IPL MI vs PBKS Prediction : Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

MI vs PBKS Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings – 28 September 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians have won four of their ten games, and they need to bounce back. Rohit and Quinton are in brilliant form, whereas the rest of the batsmen are in shambles. Bumrah, Milne, and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Chahar will take care of spin.

Punjab Kings have also won four of their ten games, and they would want to build momentum. KL Rahul and Mayank have been excellent, whereas Gayle, Markram, and Pooran will support them. Brar and Bishnoi will lead the spin bowling, whereas Shami and Arshdeep are their lead pacer.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 144 runs. This track has been difficult for batting.

Total Games: 4; Batting 1st Won:1; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Punjab Kings – Mohammad Shami

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, and Quinton de Kock.

IPL Prediction

MI vs PBKS Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. KL Rahul has scored 401 runs at an average of 57.28 this season, whereas he won the Orange Cap last season. Kock scored 503 runs last season at an average of 35.92, whereas he has scored 251 runs at 31.37 in IPL 2021.

MI vs PBKS Team Batsmen

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Aiden Markram (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Punjab Kings. Mayank has scored 332 runs at an average of 41.50 in the tournament, whereas his strike rate has been 142.48. Markram has been in brilliant form lately in international cricket, and he has scored 53 runs in two games of IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas he has scored 326 runs at 36.22 in IPL 2021.

MI vs PBKS Team All-Rounders

Krunal Pandya (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. There is no option to pick in this categoryr

MI vs PBKS Team Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh (Price 8.5) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep has scalped 12 wickets this season at an economy of 7.74, whereas Bishnoi has scalped seven wickets at 6.15. Both of them are looking in great form.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9) and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.79, whereas Chahar has scalped 12 wickets at 7.46. Both of them are wicket-takers

[You may take Harpreet Brar or Ishan or Milne as the last player]

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Quinton de Kock and Mayank Agarwal

