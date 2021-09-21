IPL PBKS vs RR Prediction : Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

PBKS vs RR Team Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – 21 September 2021 (Dubai). KL Rahul, Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, and Chris Morris will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Punjab Kings have won three of their eight games, and they need to start winning now. KL Rahul has been their best batsman, whereas Mayank and Gayle need to support him. Bishnoi will lead the spin bowling, whereas Shami is their lead pacer.

Rajasthan Royals have won three of their seven games, and they would want to build momentum. The arrival of Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis is a huge boost, whereas Samson has also been brilliant. Chris Morris has been their best bowler, whereas Sakariya has also been decent.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score in the last six IPL games played here was is 164 runs. This pitch will provide support to the pacers.

Last 6 IPL Games; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis.

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, and Liam Livingstone.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Punjab Kings – Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals – Chris Morris

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Liam Livingstone, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Evin Lewis, and Chris Morris.

IPL Prediction

PBKS vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Sanju Samson (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. KL Rahul has scored 331 runs at an average of 66.20 this season, whereas he won the Orange Cap last season. Samson has scored 277 runs in the tournament at an average of 46.16, whereas his strike rate has been 145.78. Both of them are aggressive players.

PBKS vs RR Team Batsmen

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Punjab Kings. Mayank has scored 260 runs at an average of 43.33 in the tournament, whereas his strike rate has been 141.30. He batted well on this ground last season.

Evin Lewis (Price 9) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Lewis scored 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in CPL 2021, whereas his S/R was 163.21. Jaiswal will open the innings, and he is helpful in managing credits.

PBKS vs RR Team All-Rounders

Chris Morris (Price 9.5) and Liam Livingstone (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Rajasthan Royals. Morris has scalped 14 wickets in the tournament, whereas he has a batting-strike rate of 154.83. Livingstone has scored 190 T20I runs in the 2021 season at an average of 47.50, whereas he can bowl a few overs of leg spin.

PBKS vs RR Team Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) and Nathan Ellis (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Punjab Kings. Bishnoi scalped 12 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he has scalped four wickets this season. Ellis scalped 20 wickets in BBL10, and this track will support his bowling.

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9) and Chetan Sakariya (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman has scalped eight wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Sakariya scalped seven. Both of them are left-arm pacers.

Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Liam Livingstone

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sanju Samson and Chris Morris

