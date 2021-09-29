IPL RR vs BLR Prediction : Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

RR vs BLR Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – 29 September 2021 (Dubai). Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Harshal Patel will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their ten games, and this is an important game for them. Samson is in brilliant form, whereas Livingstone & Lewis need to step up. Mustafizur is bowling well, Sakariya have also been decent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won six of their nine games, and they played great in the last game. Virat & Padikkal are looking in good form, whereas Maxi was on fire in the last game. The bowling of Harshal Patel has been great, whereas Chahal will assist him.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 161 runs.

Total Games: 5; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, and Liam Livingstone.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Mustafizur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Harshal Patel

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Mustafizur Rahman.

IPL Prediction

RR vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Samson has scored 433 runs at an average of 54.12 this season, whereas his S/R has been 141.96. He is looking in terrific form.

RR vs BLR Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Lewis scored 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in CPL 2021, whereas his S/R was 163.21. Jaiswal will open the innings, and he has scored 156 runs in the tournament. Both of them will open the innings.

Virat Kohli (Price 10) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Padikkal has scored 287 runs at an average of 35.87, whereas Virat has scored 307 runs at 34.11. Both of them will open the innings, and they are in brilliant form.

RR vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Glenn Maxwell (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Maxwell has scored 300 runs this season at an average of 33.33, whereas he proved his bowling credentials in the last game.

RR vs BLR Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9) and Chetan Sakariya (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 7.84, whereas Sakariya has scalped 11 wickets at 8.36. Both of them are left-arm pacers.

Harshal Patel (Price 9.5) and Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patel has scalped 23 wickets in the tournament, and he is the purple cap holder. Chahal scalped 21 wickets last season in UAE, and he has scalped nine wickets this season. Both of them are in brilliant form.

**Pick Mohammad Siraj or Kyle Jamieson as last player**

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.