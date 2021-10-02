IPL RR vs CSK Prediction : Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

RR vs CSK Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – 2 October 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Sanju Samson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and DJ Bravo will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their 11 games, and this is a DO or DIE game for them. Samson is in brilliant form, whereas Livingstone & Lewis need to step up. Mustafizur is bowling well, whereas the rest of the bowlers are struggling.

Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant this season, and they have won nine of their 11 games. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been their best batsmen, whereas Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are their star all-rounders. DJ Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 142 runs.

Total Games: 5; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, and Liam Livingstone.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings – DJ Bravo

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Mustafizur Rahman, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, and DJ Bravo.

IPL Prediction

RR vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Samson has scored 452 runs at an average of 50.22 this season, whereas his S/R has been 141.25. He is looking in terrific form.

RR vs CSK Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Lewis scored 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 100 runs in IPL 2021. Jaiswal will open the innings, and he has scored 187 runs in the tournament. Both of them will open the innings.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 435 runs this season at an average of 48.33, whereas his S/R has been 138.09. Gaikwad has scored 407 runs this season at 40.70, and he is in brilliant form. Both of them will open the innings together.

RR vs CSK Team All-Rounders

DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Bravo has scalped eight wickets in last three games and his death bowling has been great.

RR vs CSK Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 7.75.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5), Josh Hazlewood (Price 8.5), and Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar and Thakur have scalped 11 wickets each this season, whereas Hazlewood has scalped six wickets in four games. All three of them are wicket-takers.

**Pick Moeen Ali or Chetan Sakariya as last player**

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + DJ Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.