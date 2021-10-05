IPL RR vs MI Prediction : Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

RR vs MI Team Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – 5 October 2021 (Sharjah). Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals have won five of their 12 games, and this is almost a Do or Die game for them. Samson is in brilliant form, whereas Jaiswal, Lewis, and Dube are also looking good. Mustafizur is the best wicket-taker of this side, whereas Sakariya has also bowled well.

Mumbai Indians have also won five of their 12 games, and they also have a Do or Die situation. Rohit and Quinton have batted well, whereas the rest of the batsmen are in shambles. Bumrah, Coulter-Nile, and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Jayant will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 139 runs. Batting has been tough in this track due to its slow nature.

Total Games: 6; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, and Shivam Dube.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mustafizur Rahman.

IPL Prediction

RR vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 10) and Quinton de Kock (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Samson has scored 480 runs at an average of 48.00 this season, whereas his S/R has been 139.53. Kock scored 503 runs last season at an average of 35.92, whereas he has scored 297 runs at 29.70 in IPL 2021.

RR vs MI Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Lewis scored 426 runs at an average of 47.33 in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 127 runs at 31.75 in IPL. Jaiswal will open the innings, and he has scored 237 runs in the tournament. Both of them will open the innings, and they are in brilliant form.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas he has scored 341 runs at 31.00 in IPL 2021. He has been the best batsman of Mumbai this season.

RR vs MI Team All-Rounders

Rahul Tewatia (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Tewatia has scalped seven wickets in the tournament so far, and the pitch will assist his bowling.

RR vs MI Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman has scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas his economy has been 8.19.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9.5), Trent Boult (Price 9), Jayant Yadav (Price 8), and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.59, whereas Boult has scalped 12 wickets. Yadav and Coulter-Nile are helpful in managing credits, and the pitch will suit them.

**If you want to pick Shivam Dube, then do the following changes: Quinton, Tewatia, and Coulter-Nile Out; Suryakumar, Shivam, and Sakariya In**

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Mustafizur Rahman

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.