IPL SRH vs CSK Prediction : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

SRH vs CSK Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – 30 September 2021 (Sharjah). Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, and Rashid Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two of their games, and they are out of the tournament. Williamson and Roy are their star batsmen, whereas Holder is their star all-rounder. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Chennai Super Kings have been brilliant this season, and they have won eight of their ten games. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been their best batsmen, whereas Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are their star all-rounders. DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar will lead the pace attack of the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 136 runs.

Total Games: 3; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Roy, Wridhhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson and Jason Roy.

Chennai Super Kings – Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Chennai Super Kings – Deepak Chahar and DJ Bravo

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jason Holder.

IPL Prediction

SRH vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Saha will open the innings, and he scored 214 runs in just four games last season. He is the best pick in this category.

SRH vs CSK Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Plessis has scored 394 runs this season at an average of 49.25, whereas his S/R has been 141.21. Gaikwad has scored 362 runs this season at 40.22, and he is in brilliant form. Both of them will open the innings together.

Kane Williamson (Price 9.5) and Jason Roy (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson has scored 198 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 66.00, whereas Roy played an astonishing knock in the last game. Both of them are world-class players.

SRH vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he has scalped six wickets this season. He can contribute with the bat as well.

Ravindra Jadeja (Price 10) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Chennai Super Kings. Jaddu has scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling. Bravo has scalped six wickets in the last couple of games and his death bowling has been great. Both of them can earn a lot of points.

[Mooen Ali has not bowled a single over in the last couple of games]

SRH vs CSK Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) and Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament so far, whereas Thakur has scalped 10 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan has scalped 13 wickets this season at an economy of 6.15, and he is in brilliant form. He is the best T20 bowler in the world.

[Alternative Changes: Moeen Ali and Sid Kaul In; DJ Bravo and Shardul Thakur Out]

Match Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Kane Williamson and Ravindra Jadeja

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rashid Khan and Faf du Plessis

