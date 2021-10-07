IPL SRH vs MI Prediction : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

SRH vs MI Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians – 8 October 2021 (Abu Dhabi). Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, and Jason Holder will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three of their games, and they are out of the tournament. Williamson and Roy are their star batsmen, whereas Holder is their star all-rounder. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Mumbai Indians have won six of their 13 games, and they also have a Do or Die situation. Rohit Sharma has been their best btasman, whereas Surya and Ishan need to support him. Bumrah, Coulter-Nile, and Boult will lead the pace attack, whereas Jayant will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 148 runs.

Total Games: 7; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson and Jason Roy.

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, and Rashid Khan.

IPL Prediction

SRH vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Kishan scored 516 runs last season at an average of 57.33, whereas he has a half-century in the last game.

SRH vs MI Team Batsmen

Kane Williamson (Price 9.5) and Jason Roy (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson has scored 266 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 44.33, whereas Roy is a destructive player at the top. Both of them are world-class players.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma scored 332 runs last season, whereas he has scored 363 runs at 30.25 in IPL 2021. Surya is not in good form, but he has scored 235 runs this season with the bat.

SRH vs MI Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he has scalped 12 wickets this season. He can contribute with the bat as well.

SRH vs MI Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan has scalped 16 wickets this season at an economy of 6.44, and he is in brilliant form. He is the best T20 bowler in the world.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9.5), Trent Boult (Price 9), Jayant Yadav (Price 8), and Nathan Coulter-Nile (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has scalped 19 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.27, whereas Boult has scalped 13 wickets. Yadav and Coulter-Nile are also bowling well, and they are helpful in managing credits.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Jason Holder and Rohit Sharma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan

