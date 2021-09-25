IPL SRH vs PBKS Prediction : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

SRH vs PBKS Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – 25 September 2021 (Sharjah). KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson, and Rashid Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just one game in the tournament, and they are almost out of the tournament. Kane Williamson and David Warner are their most important batsmen, whereas Manish will also play a vital part. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Punjab Kings have won three of their nine games, and they need to start winning games. KL Rahul and Mayank have been excellent, whereas Markram and Pooran will support them. Brar and Rashid will lead the spin bowling, whereas Shami and Arshdeep are their lead pacer.

Pitch Report – The boundaries of this stadium are quite small, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wridhhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson and David Warner.

Punjab Kings – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Punjab Kings – Mohammad Shami

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Mohammad Shami.

IPL Prediction

SRH vs PBKS Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11) and Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. KL Rahul has scored 380 runs at an average of 63.33 this season, whereas he won the Orange Cap last season. Saha will open the innings, and he scored 214 runs in just four games last season.

SRH vs PBKS Team Batsmen

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) and Aiden Markram (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Punjab Kings. Mayank has scored 327 runs at an average of 46.71 in the tournament, whereas his strike rate has been 144.05. Markram has been in brilliant form lately in international cricket with both bat and the ball.

Kane Williamson (Price 9.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson has scored 146 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 73.00, whereas Pandey has scored 210 runs at 42.00. Both of them are brilliant top-order players.

SRH vs PBKS Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he can contribute with the bat as well.

SRH vs PBKS Team Bowlers

Mohammad Shami (Price 9) and Arshdeep Singh (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Punjab Kings. Shami has scalped 11 wickets in the tournament, whereas Arshdeep has scalped 12 wickets. Both of them are looking in great form.

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) and Khaleel Ahmed (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan has scalped 11 wickets this season at an economy of 6.18, whereas Khaleel is helpful in managing credits. Both of them are wicket-takers.

[You may take Harpreet Brar instead of Markram or Saha]

Match Prediction: Punjab Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Kane Williamson

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rashid Khan and Mayank Agarwal

