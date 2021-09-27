IPL SRH vs RR Prediction : Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Best Fantasy Picks for IPL 2021 Match Today

SRH vs RR Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – 27 September 2021 (Dubai). Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Kane Williamson, and Rashid Khan will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Indian Premier League, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just one game in the tournament, and they are out of the tournament. Williamson, Saha, Warner, and Pandey will take care of batting, whereas Holder is their star all-rounder. Rashid Khan is going to be the most important bowler of the side.

Rajasthan Royals have won four of their nine games, and they need to bounce back. Livingstone and Samson are their best top-order players, whereas Lomror and Miller will take care of middle-order. Mustafizur is bowling well, whereas Tyagi and Sakariya have also been decent. The injury of Evin Lewis and Chris Morris is an issue for the side.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings score in IPL 2021 games played here has been 158 runs.

Total Games: 3; Batting 1st Won: 2; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Dubai International Stadium, Dubai; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wridhhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals – Liam Livingstone, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Kane Williamson and David Warner.

Rajasthan Royals – Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rajasthan Royals – Mustafizur Rahman

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Kane Williamson.

IPL Prediction

SRH vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Sanju Samson (Price 10) and Wriddhiman Saha (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Samson has scored 351 runs at an average of 50.14 this season, whereas his S/R has been 141.53. Saha will open the innings, and he scored 214 runs in just four games last season.

SRH vs RR Team Batsmen

Liam Livingstone (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Rajasthan Royals. Livingstone has scored 190 T20I runs in the 2021 season at an average of 47.50, whereas he will open the innings. He has not performed in IPL 2021 so far, but he is a T20 beast.

David Warner (Price 9.5), Kane Williamson (Price 9.5), and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Williamson has scored 147 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 49.00, whereas Pandey has scored 223 runs at 37.16. Warner has scored 195 runs in the tournament so far. All three of them are not in great form, but they are brilliant players.

SRH vs RR Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder scalped 14 wickets last season in UAE, whereas he has scalped six wickets this season. He can contribute with the bat as well.

SRH vs RR Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9), Chetan Sakariya (Price 8.5), and Kartik Tyagi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Rahman & Sakariya have scalped ten wickets each, whereas Tyagi is also bowling some tight lines. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Khan has scalped 12 wickets this season at an economy of 5.97, and he is in brilliant form. He is the best T20 bowler in the world.

Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sanju Samson and Kane Williamson

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rashid Khan and Jason Holder

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.