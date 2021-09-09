IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game

IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Ireland vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Game – 10 September 2021 (Belfast). Paul Stirling, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, and Mark Adair will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series. The match will be played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie are Ireland’s star batsmen, whereas Simi and Dockrell are their all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Josh Little. Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine are Zimbabwe’s star batsmen, whereas Ervine and Sikandar Raza are their all-rounders. The bowling will rely on Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the ODI games played here is 212 runs. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this track.

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 3.00 PM IST Stadium: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ireland – Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

Zimbabwe – Brendan Taylor, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

IRE vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Ireland Top-3 Picks:-

Paul Stirling:- Stirling has scored 4906 ODI runs at an average of 38.93, whereas he has scalped 43 wickets. He scored 234 runs at 58.50 in the T20I series.

Mark Adair: Adair has scalped 20 ODI wickets, whereas he scalped 10 wickets in three games of the T20I series.

Joshua Little: Little has scalped 24 ODI wickets in just 14 games, whereas his economy has been 5.78.

Zimbabwe Top-3 Picks:-

Sean Williams:- Williams has scored 3991 ODI runs, whereas he has scalped 74 wickets.

Sikandar Raza:- Raza has scored 3002 ODI runs at an average of 34.90, whereas he has scalped 62 wickets.

Craig Ervine:- Ervine has scored 2680 ODI runs at an average of 32.28, whereas he also scored three centuries.

IRE vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Brendan Taylor.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie/William Porterfield.

All-Rounders: Sean Williams, Mark Adair, Sikandar Raza.

Bowlers: Craig Young, Josh Little, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani.

Match Prediction: Zimbabwe will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Paul Stirling and Sean Williams

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Sikandar Raza and Mark Adair

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.