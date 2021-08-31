IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game

IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Ireland vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Game – 1 September 2021 (Bready). Paul Stirling, Ryan Burl, and Kevin O’Brien will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the three-match series. This game is the series decider.

Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien are batting well for Ireland, whereas Getake has been their best bowler. For Ireland, Ryan Burl has been their best player, whereas the rest of the players need to step up.

Pitch Report –

The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 158 runs.

Total T20I Games: 7; Bat 1st Won: 3; Bat 2nd Won: 4

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM IST Stadium: Bready Cricket Club, Bready.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ireland – Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Shane Getake, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young.

Zimbabwe – Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

IRE vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Ireland Top-3 Picks:-

Paul Stirling:- Stirling has scored 2228 T20I runs at an average of 28.94, whereas he has scalped 19 wickets. He has scored 61 runs in this series.

Kevin O’Brien: Brien has scored 1759 T20I runs at a strike rate of 134.27, whereas he has scored 85 runs in this series. He will open the innings.

Simi Singh: Singh has scalped 27 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.58, whereas he can contribute with the bat as well.

Zimbabwe Top-3 Picks:-

Regis Chakabva:- Chakabva has scored 183 T20I runs this year, whereas his S/R has been 166.36.

Luke Jongwe:- Jongwe has scalped 23 T20I wickets, whereas he scalped two wickets in the first T20I.

Ryan Burl:- Burl has scored 511 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 20 wickets in bowling. In this series, he has scored 49 runs and has scalped five wickets.

IRE vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Regis Chakabva.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien.

All-Rounders: Shane Getake, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh.

Bowlers: Craig Young, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza/Barry McCarthy.

Match Prediction: Ireland will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Paul Stirling

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Kevin O’Brien and Ryan Burl

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

