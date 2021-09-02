IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 4th T20I Game

IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Ireland vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Game – 2 September 2021 (Bready). Paul Stirling, Ryan Burl, and Mark Adair will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the three-match series. Ireland would want to clinch the series in this game.

Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien are batting well for Ireland, whereas Getake and Adair are their best bowlers. For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl has been their best player, whereas the rest of the players need to step up.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 160 runs.

Total T20I Games: 8; Bat 1st Won: 4; Bat 2nd Won: 4

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM IST Stadium: Bready Cricket Club, Bready.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ireland – Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Shane Getake, Josh Little, Benjamin White, Mark Adair.

Zimbabwe – Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

IRE vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Ireland Top-3 Picks:-

Paul Stirling:- Stirling has scored 2383 T20I runs at an average of 30.43, whereas he has scalped 19 wickets. He scored a brilliant century in the last game.

Mark Adair: Adair has scalped 35 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.96, whereas he scalped three wickets in the last game.

Simi Singh: Singh has scalped 27 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.60, whereas he can contribute with the bat as well.

Zimbabwe Top-3 Picks:-

Regis Chakabva:- Chakabva has scored 190 T20I runs this year, whereas his S/R has been 154.47.

Luke Jongwe:- Jongwe has scalped 24 T20I wickets, whereas he has scalped three wickets in this series.

Ryan Burl:- Burl has scored 537 T20I runs, whereas he has scalped 21 wickets in bowling. In this series, he has scored 75 runs and has scalped six wickets.

IRE vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Regis Chakabva.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien.

All-Rounders: Shane Getake, Ryan Burl, Simi Singh.

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Joshua Little, Mark Adair.

Match Prediction: Ireland will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Paul Stirling

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Mark Adair and Ryan Burl

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.