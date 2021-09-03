IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction : Ireland vs Zimbabwe Best Fantasy Team for 5th T20I Game

IRE vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Ireland vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I Game – 4 September 2021 (Bready). Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, and Mark Adair will be the best fantasy picks for this game.

Hosts Ireland will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth T20I of the five-match series. Ireland would want to continue their domination in the series.

Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien are batting well for Ireland, whereas Getkate and Adair are their best bowlers. For Zimbabwe, they need to step up in this game.

Pitch Report – The average 1st innings batting score at this venue in the T20I games played here is 162 runs.

Total T20I Games: 9; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 4

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM IST Stadium: Bready Cricket Club, Bready.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Ireland – Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Shane Getkate, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair.

Zimbabwe – Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

IRE vs ZIM: Key Players of the Game

Ireland Top-3 Picks:-

Paul Stirling:- Stirling has scored 2382 T20I runs at an average of 30.54, whereas he has scalped 19 wickets. He has scored 215 runs at an average of 71.67 in this series.

Mark Adair: Adair has scalped 39 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.91, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in this series.

Shane Getkate: Getkate has scalped eight wickets in this series, whereas he gets promoted in batting.

Zimbabwe Top-2 Picks:-

Regis Chakabva:- Chakabva has scored 201 T20I runs this year, whereas his S/R has been 153.44.

Luke Jongwe:- Jongwe has scalped 24 T20I wickets, whereas he has scalped four wickets in this series.

IRE vs ZIM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: Regis Chakabva.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien.

All-Rounders: Shane Getkate, Simi Singh.

Bowlers: Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Craig Young, Mark Adair.

Match Prediction: Ireland will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Paul Stirling

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Mark Adair and Shane Getkate

