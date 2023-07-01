Is Kafka worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Kafka is one of the most sought-after characters in Honkai Star Rail. While she is yet to be introduced as a character in the game, players have seen glimpses of her in the game.

Advertisement

Kafka will join the game in the second phase of the 1.2 update. In the game, she is a popular Stellaron Hunter, and the announcement of her arrival will compel players to save her Stellar Jade when she comes into the game.

Kafka is expected to be an extremely powerful character that will follow the Nihility Path. She is likely to add more value to the game once she is added to the game because of the debuffing abilities of her path.

Advertisement

Let us take a look at her abilities that make her worth having at the party.

Contents

Role and limitations of Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

Kafka’s abilities

Is Kafka worth pulling in the 1.2 update?

Role and limitations of Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

If players have characters whose Damage over Time (DoT) increases, then it is best to have Kafka in their party. It is to be noted that Kafka is a “meta-breaking” character. Utilization of her abilities can literally make or break a fight. If players maximize their resources, the party will be unbreakable.

Kafka’s role revolves around providing a buff to her party. However, if players don’t have characters whose DoT increases periodically, they can consider skipping Kafka from their party.

Kafka’s abilities

The following abilities will help Kafka aid her allies and help boost the damage they deal on the enemies:

Mercy Is Not Forgiveness

Advertisement

The enemy gets attacked almost immediately. After starting the battle, 50%of Kafka’s ATK Lightning DMG is transferred to and random enemy. They have a 100% likelihood of getting shocked for 3 turns. While Shocked, enemies will get 50% of Kafka’s ATK as Lightning DoT.

Midnight Tumult

Players will be able to deal 50% of Kafka’s ATK as Lightning DMG.

Caressing Moonlight

This ability will deal with 70% of her ATK as Lightning DMG. In addition to that, 25% of Kafka’s attack will be diverted to the enemy of the side, The targeted enemy will be faced with 100% damage if he’s already dealing with DoT.

Twilight Thrill

This attack will deal 36% of her attack to all enemies. This is the full chance that she will hit the enemy and they will get shocked and take up to 80% damage. This shock will last at least three turns.

Gentle but Cruel

After she shocks the enemies, Kafka will inflict 75% of her ATK as Lightening DMG This can only be used once in every turn.

Is Kafka worth pulling in the 1.2 update?

To answer the question, yes she is worth pulling under the above-mentioned conditions. In addition to that, she will be able to provide a good Weakness Break. The Toughness bar also faces a substantial amount of damage, which is a much-needed boost to her team.

In addition to that, she can also help her party by de-buffing the enemies when they have an increase in ATK. This will ensure that players don’t face a lot of damage when enemies hit them with two back-to-back attacks.

That being said, if you wish to know more about Honkai Star Rail, feel free to check out our page by clicking here.