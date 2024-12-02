Is The Astros Dynasty In Decline?

The Houston Astros continued a remarkable run last season by winning the American League west. The first place finish gave the Astros an eighth consecutive post season spot. All but one of those years with first place finishes.

What it didn’t do is include a visit to the American League championship series. The previous seven did, easily a major league baseball record. The eighty-eight wins were also their fewest of this dynasty that has also yielded world series titles in 2017 and 2022.

And boy did they have to fight for this one. They say ten games back of Seattle starting games on June nineteenth with a record of 33-40. The season concluding after losing both games to the Tigers in the Wild Card series.

There is no doubt the AStros pitching staff has fallen off, mostly the starters and much of it through injuries. Ronel Blanco coming out of nowhere was a big help but that left only Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown as better than average.

Cristian Javier made just seven starts. Justin Verlander was ineffective in making just seventeen starts and twelve different pitchers made at least one start. That included Yusei Kikuchi who was outstanding in ten starts but has since moved on to the Angels in free agency.

The starting line up wasn’t helped by losing Kyle Tucker for half the season and while they are still strong at DH, Catcher, second base and shortstop with Yordan Alvarez, Yainer Diaz, Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena, there are holes.

After their best player, Tucker, the outfield has significant holes with Mauricio Dubon and Jake Meyers filling in as Chas McComick fell of a cliff, his OPS+ falling from 130 to 66. Third base will need attention now as well if Alex Bregman departs as a free agent.