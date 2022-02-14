Israel Adesanya brutally trolls Jon Jones on Twitter to celebrate Valentines Day!

With a Valentine’s Day message, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya mercilessly taunted his longtime foe Jon Jones.

In the main event of UFC 271 hosted in Houston, Texas. Adesanya (22-1 MMA) successfully defended his 185-pound title via unanimous decision victory over Robert Whittaker (23-6 MMA).

Izzy’s second career victory over Whittaker was his fourth consecutive championship defence, confirming his standing as one of the world’s finest pound-for-pound fighters.

On Sunday afternoon, Israel Adesanya was clearly in a good mood, and he took some time out of his day to slam his longstanding foe, Jon Jones.

‘Stylebender’ mocked ‘Bones’ in a Valentine’s Day post, as seen below, mocking the former light heavyweight champion’s previous domestic violence concerns.

Happy Valentine’s Day 💖💕

It’s the thought that counts xo pic.twitter.com/ThVvLczAUt — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 14, 2022



Jones was charged with misdemeanour battery domestic violence and felony damage to a vehicle after an altercation with his fiancee in September 2021. Jones apparently escaped jail time last December by accepting a plea deal. Instead, he was ordered to give the victim reparations, attend anger management counselling, and not commit another crime.

Jones’ mixed martial arts career was overshadowed by his numerous arrests and disputes throughout the years.

Jones would be supplying physical abuse on February 14, according to Adesanya’s caption.

Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) hasn’t fought since winning a unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. ‘Bones’ has lately slid to #4 on the official pound-for-pound rankings due to his absence from the sport.

Jon expressed his displeasure with the decision on Twitter, writing:

“It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list.” Jones said, seemingly taking a shot at Izzy. “When you’re ranked over Jon Jones on a pound for pound list but know you can’t defend a takedown.”

Jones has yet to comment to Izzy’s troll job, but given their illustrious history, one can only expect a fast rebuttal.

Israel Adesanya, the incumbent UFC middleweight champion, is hoping to fight top opponent Jared Cannonier in the Octagon this June.

