ESports

After bringing Fuel for Gamers last August, Dr Disrespect is planning his next venture, as he goes public on Twitch talking about custom Bourbon whisky

After bringing Fuel for Gamers last August, Dr Disrespect planning his next venture, as he goes public on Twitch talking about custom Bourbon whisky
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
Team Liquid Wins 13-0 against One Breath Gaming in VCT EMEA LCQ, With Liquid Nivera making his debut with an ACE.
Next Article
"I have performed poorly this year"Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship
E-Sports Latest News
"I have performed poorly this year"Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship
“I have performed poorly this year”Faker sums up his own performance in 2021 as T1 dominates over DetonatioN FocusMe in their first match ever at the League of Legends (LOL) The World Championship

Faker has always been the ultimate personality in the Esports industry with a strong Pro-Circuit…