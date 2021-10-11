After bringing Fuel for Gamers last August, Dr Disrespect is planning his next venture, as he goes public on Twitch talking about custom Bourbon whisky

Dr DisRespect is one of the new legends in the Twitch business who still follow the route of active showmanship like the late 1980s era stuntmen in Hollywood. even he stopped streaming for a while in 2020, he is back with full force this year firing on all cylinders and ready for a new venture.



Time after time Dr . Disrespect(Herschel Beahm IV) has held up his reputation to be a ruthless showman with a cyberpunk twist from the early 90s Hollywood. He would always remind me of the back to future style fashion statement and a rude attitude to general everyone. We came across him while watching ex C9 Shroud streams in the PUBG era.

But we all know it is just all an act to draw the crowds. IN reality, he is actually a family man and decided to stop streaming for a while because he could not spend enough time with his children.

Doc hinting at his own Bourbon being worked on 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MsvrVkerlU — Wicked Good Gaming 🎃 (@WickedGoodGames) October 11, 2021

Dr Disrespect has tried to make a brand name for himself and when he finally did, he started merchandising himself around customised products. Coffee Beans, T-shirts, Caffeine Drinks, Energy drinks all branded towards gaming were just beginning ventures. As the Canadian economy grew more around Gaming culture, the demand and product line-up only evolved.

Dr Disrespect had multiple ventures over the years and he yet again plans to pioneer selling new merchandise

A tweet surfaced today stating the next nature of business of Dr Disrespect. He stated, “The bourbon is being worked on”, in reply to someone’s question on chat asking him about the same on Twitch stream. We know for sure that Dr Disrespect lives up to his commitments. After Gaming Fuel(High Taurine content energy drink), merchandising and branding a Gaming Bourbon would be something to look forward to.

A lot of streamers and Media personalities had recently taken a liking to bourbon post-pandemic. This could have been a trigger to it. Even Though I am not much of a drinker, I am a spirit aficionado. JD is my favourite malt. So, it would be nice to see what the World Video Game Champion of 1992 has to offer.

NA region streamers have particularly preferred more bourbon than other hard beverages

The idea is quite novel and I cannot wait to see the final product launched on his Official stream. We at TheSportsRush sincerely hope that this plan does not backfire, considering the strict norms Twitch likes to put in place. The US of A norms are even stricter and we known how suddenly DRM norms caused havoc for a while.

We wish Dr Disrespect best of luck on his new venture and maybe we even get a few of them this festive season on his Livestream.