JAM vs BR Fantasy Prediction : Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

JAM vs BR Fantasy Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals – 29 August 2021 (St Kitts). Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, and Glenn Phillips will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Barbados Royals in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Jamaica Tallawahs were brilliant in the first game, and they would want to continue. Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russel are their star all-rounders, whereas Walton and Lewis will handle the top-order. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green and Permaul are their main spinners.

Barbados Royals have lost their initial two games, and they need to bounce back. Charles and Phillips are the lead batsmen of the side, whereas Holder, Perera, and Mayers are their all-rounders. Mohammad Amir and Oshane Thomas will lead the pace bowling, whereas Hayden Walsh Jr is their ace spinner.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been helpful for bowling, with the average 1st innings T20I score being 136 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 7; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamaica Tallawahs – Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Imran Khan, Veerasammy Permaul.

Barbados Royals – Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Thisara Perera, Oshane Thomas, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Haider Ali, and Kennar Lewis.

JAM vs BR Team Wicket-Keeper

Shai Hope (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Hope has scored 64 runs in CPL 2021, and he will bat at the top-order.

JAM vs BR Team Batsmen

Glenn Phillips (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Barbados Royals. Phillips scored 500 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 55.55, whereas he had an S/R of 163.39. He is a world-class player.

Haider Ali (Price 9) and Kennar Lewis (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Ali scored 166 runs in PSL 2021, whereas he scored 45 runs in the first CPL game. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he scored 48 runs in the first CPL 2021 game. Both of them play aggressive cricket.

JAM vs BR Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Carlos Brathwaite (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 in IPL 2021, whereas he scalped seven wickets in bowling. He scored the fastest ever half-century of CPL in the last game. Brathwaite scalped 18 wickets in the T20 Blast, whereas he scored 183 runs at a strike-rate of 150.00. Both of them are destructive T20 all-rounders.

Jason Holder (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Barbados Royals. Holder scored 192 runs at a strike-rate of 140.14, whereas he scalped ten wickets in bowling. He will play a huge role on these wickets.

JAM vs BR Team Bowlers

Mohammad Amir (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Barbados Royals. Amir is a veteran of 228 T20 wickets, whereas he has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021.

Chris Green (Price 8.5) and Migael Pretorius (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Green scalped nine wickets in CPL 2020 at an economy of 5.68, whereas Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge. Both of them bowled well in the first CPL 2021 game.

**Pick Oshane Thomas or Chadwick Walton as your last player**

Match Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Jason Holder

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Phillips and Haider Ali

