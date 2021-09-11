JAM vs GUY Fantasy Prediction : Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

JAM vs GUY Fantasy Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors – 12 September 2021 (St Kitts). Andre Russel, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, and Imad Wasim will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won four of their eight games, and they have won their last two games. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Brathwaite and Imad are also important players. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green is their main spinner.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have also won four of their eight games in the tournament so far. Hemraj, Hetmyer, and Pooran will take care of batting, whereas Hafeez has been their ace all-rounder. Tahir is their leading spinner, whereas Shepherd will take care of pace bowling.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature. The batting has been tough on this track.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamaica Tallawahs – Kennar Lewis, Kirk McCenzie, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Veerasammy Permaul.

Guyana Amazon Warriors – Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Odeon Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen ul Haq, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Kennar Lewis, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, and Romario Shepherd.

JAM vs GUY Team Wicket-Keeper

Kennar Lewis (Price 9) will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 243 runs at 166.43 in CPL 2021. He plays an aggressive brand of cricket.

JAM vs GUY Team Batsmen

Chandrapaul Hemraj (Price 8.5) will be our batsman from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hemraj has scored 190 runs in the tournament, whereas he can bowl a few overs of spin.

Rovman Powell (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 155 runs in the tournament, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling.

**Pick Shamarh Brooks or Brandon King as your last batsman**

JAM vs GUY Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Imad Wasim (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel has scalped seven wickets in CPL 2021, whereas he has scored 141 runs at a strike-rate of 193.15. Wasim has scored 81 runs in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped six wickets with the ball. Both of them are star all-rounders.

Mohammad Hafeez (Price 9.5) and Odeon Smith (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Hafeez has scored 179 runs at an average of 29.83 in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling. Smith has scalped ten wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.35, whereas he can get promoted in batting.

JAM vs GUY Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir (Price 9) and Romario Shepherd (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Tahir has scalped 11 wickets this season at an economy of 6.40, whereas Shepherd has scalped 14 wickets at 7.04. Both of them are bowling beautifully this season.

Migael Pretorius (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped 15 wickets in CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

Match Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mohammad Hafeez and Andre Russel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Imran Tahir and Imad Wasim

