JAM vs SKN Fantasy Prediction : Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

JAM vs SKN Fantasy Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – 2 September 2021 (St Kitts). Andre Russel, Kennar Lewis, Evin Lewis, and Sherfane Rutherford will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won two of their three games, and they are looking in a good rhythm. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Walton and Lewis will handle the top-order. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green and Permaul are their main spinners.

St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots have won all three of their games till now, and they would want to continue. Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis are the top-order batsmen of the side, whereas Fabian Allen and DJ Bravo are their leading all-rounders. The pace bowling will be lead by Meekeran and Cottrell, whereas Fawad Ahmed will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict it’s nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamaica Tallawahs – Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots – Evin Lewis, Devon Smith, Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua da Silva, Fabian Allen, DJ Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Dominic Drakes, Paul van Meekeran.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Andre Russel, Kennar Lewis, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Migael Pretorius.

JAM vs SKN Team Wicket-Keeper

Devon Thomas (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Thomas has scored 93 runs at an average of 46.50 in CPL 2021, and he will open the innings.

JAM vs SKN Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9.5) and Sherfane Rutherford (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Lewis scored 235 runs at an average of 26.11 last season, whereas he has scored 98 runs this season. Rutherford scored 276 runs at a strike-rate of 153.33 in PSL 2021, whereas he has scored 125 runs at 132.97 in CPL 2021. Both of them are looking in brilliant form.

Rovman Powell (Price 9) and Kennar Lewis (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 50 runs in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped two wickets in bowling. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 147 runs at 179.26 in CPL 2021. Both of them play aggressive cricket.

JAM vs SKN Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 in IPL 2021, whereas he scalped seven wickets in bowling. He scored the fastest ever half-century of CPL in the opening CPL 2021 game, whereas he has scalped three wickets with the ball.

Fabian Allen (Price 9) and DJ Bravo (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Allen and Bravo are the key players of the Patriots with both bat and the ball. Both of them are un-droppable options.

JAM vs SKN Team Bowlers

Dominic Drakes (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Drakes is in brilliant form, and he has scalped five wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 5.91.

Migael Pretorius (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped nine wickets in just three games of CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

**Pick Fidel Edwards or Fawad Ahmed as your last player**

Match Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Evin Lewis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kennar Lewis and Sherfane Rutherford

