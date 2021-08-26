JAM vs SLK Fantasy Prediction : Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Kings Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

JAM vs SLK Fantasy Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Kings – 27 August 2021 (St Kitts). Andre Russel, Carlos Brathwaite, Faf du Plessis, and Roston Chase will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on St Lucia Kings in the league match of IPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Jamaica Tallawahs could not play well last season, and they need to bounce back this year. Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russel are their star all-rounders, whereas Walton will handle the top-order. Fidel Edwards is the lead pacer, whereas Ahmad and Permaul are their main spinners.

St Lucia Kings, on the other hand, last in the finals last year. Faf du Plessis and Andre Fletcher are the star batsmen of the side, whereas Roston Chase and Keemo Paul are their leading all-rounders. The bowling will be lead by Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy, and Alzarri Joseph.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been helpful for bowling, with the average 1st innings T20I score being 136 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 7; Bat 1st Won: 2; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamaica Tallawahs – Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Chris Green, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Veerasammy Permaul.

St. Lucia Kings – Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Tim David, Javelle Glenn, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Obed McCoy.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, and Chris Green.

JAM vs SLK Team Wicket-Keeper

Andre Fletcher (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Fletcher scored 211 runs at an average of 21.10 last season, whereas he will open the innings. He is the best pick in this game.

JAM vs SLK Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) will be our batsman from the St Lucia Kings. Faf scored 320 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 64.00, whereas his S/R was 145.45. He is a world-class player.

Rovman Powell (Price 9) and Kennar Lewis (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 1319 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 16 wickets in bowling. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he will bat at the top-order.

JAM vs SLK Team All-Rounders

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Carlos Brathwaite (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 in IPL 2021, whereas he scalped seven wickets in bowling. Brathwaite scalped 18 wickets in the T20 Blast, whereas he scored 183 runs at a strike-rate of 150.00. Both of them are destructive T20 all-rounders.

Roston Chase (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the St Lucia Kings. Chase scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 last season, whereas he scalped nine wickets with the ball.

JAM vs SLK Team Bowlers

Obed McCoy (Price 8.5) and Kesrick Williams (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the St Lucia Kings. McCoy has scalped 18 T20I wickets this year at an economy of 7.14, whereas Williams scalped 13 wickets in CPL 2020. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Chris Green (Price 8.5) and Qais Ahmad (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Green scalped nine wickets in CPL 2020 at an economy of 5.68, whereas Ahmad scalped eight wickets in the Hundred.

**You may take Wahab Riaz or Alzarri Joseph instead of Kesrick Williams**

Match Prediction: St. Lucia Kings will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Andre Russel and Faf du Plessis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Carlos Brathwaite and Roston Chase

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.