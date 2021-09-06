JAM vs TKR Fantasy Prediction : Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

JAM vs TKR Fantasy Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders – 7 September 2021 (St Kitts). Andre Russel, Kennar Lewis, Sunil Narine, and Ravi Rampaul will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Jamaica Tallawahs will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won two of their five games, and they are not looking in good form. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Brathwaite and Imad are also important players. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green is their main spinner.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won three of their six games, and they wound want to make momentum. Simmons and Munro proved their form in the last game, whereas Siefert and Pollard are looking brilliant. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Udana, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behaviour in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Jamaica Tallawahs – Kirk McKenzie, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Jason Mohammed, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Fidel Edwards.

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sunil Narine, Andre Russel, Kennar Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, and Migael Pretorius.

JAM vs TKR Team Wicket-Keeper

Tim Seifert (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Seifert has scored 119 runs at an average of 29.75, and he is the best pick in this category.

JAM vs TKR Team Batsmen

Kennar Lewis (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 160 runs at 172.04 in CPL 2021. He plays an aggressive brand of cricket.

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) and Lendl Simmons (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas Simmons scored 356 runs at 39.55. In CPL 2021, Munro has scored 128 runs, whereas Simmons has scored 116 runs. Both of them are talented players.

JAM vs TKR Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine has scalped seven wickets at an economy of 4.66, whereas he will open the innings. He is a T20 specialist player.

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) and Imad Wasim (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel has scalped four wickets in CPL 2021, whereas his batting strike-rate has been 270.00. Wasim scored 42 runs in his first CPL 2021 game, whereas he scalped a couple of wickets. Both of them are star all-rounders.

JAM vs TKR Team Bowlers

Migael Pretorius (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped 11 wickets in CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

Ravi Rampaul (Price 8.5) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped 15 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.15, whereas Hosein has scalped eight wickets at 4.25. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**Pick Haider Ali or Khary Pierre as last player**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Andre Russel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kennar Lewis and Ravi Rampaul

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.