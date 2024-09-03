Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Have Lesser Pressure Heading Into 2024–25 Season, Predicts ESPN Insider

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates with the Larry O’Brian Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to their first title in 16 years. The franchise was billed as favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at the start of the campaign and the forwards ensured they lived up to it at the end. Ahead of the new season, they are yet again labeled the team to beat. However, Tim Bontemps believes it’s not imperative they win like it was last season.

On the Brian Windhorst and the Hoops Collective podcast, the league insider named the Celtics as his pick to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. However, he believes their title win has bought them some wiggle room until the playoffs commence. Bontemps said,

“There’s obviously always pressure on Boston to win. But for this group that waited so long and fought through so many things to get over the mountaintop and finally win. I think there’s potentially going to be less pressure on Boston this year than last year now that they’ve won.”

He stated that getting over the hump and winning the championship should ease the tension in Boston. But the insider added that Brown and Tatum would be motivated to lead the Celtics to another title after their suboptimal summer. He said,

“The way that this summer went, from Jaylen Brown being mad about the Olympics. Jayson Tatum then not playing much in the Olympics. I think there’s potential for some extra motivation.”

Despite winning the Eastern Conference and Finals MVP, Brown was left off Team USA’s roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He aired his frustration about the situation on social media and blamed politics for his snub. On the other hand, Tatum averaged just under 12 minutes of game time in Paris and was left on the bench in two games.

Both stars were mocked heavily for their horrendous summers and will aim to have the last laugh at the end of the season. However, their task won’t be easy. Their two biggest rivals, the Knicks and the 76ers, have significantly bolstered their rosters.

New York retained most of their stars and added Mikal Bridges to the team, making them a formidable and deep roster. Philadelphia signed Paul George to pair him with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to form a new ‘Big 3.’

The Bucks and Heat are also touted to bounce back after a tumultuous, injury-riddled end to their campaigns. The Celtics were a cut above the rest in the East but could be pushed to their limits in the upcoming campaign.

Tatum and Brown have already led the Celtics to the promised once. It remains to be seen if they can help the franchise become the first team to repeat as champions since the Warriors in 2018.